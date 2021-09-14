Zimbabwe: Madziwa Dealer Arrested for Illicit 'Soldier Whisky'

Police in Mashonaland Central have stepped up their game in eradicating the sale of illicit liquor known as "Soldier Whisky" that comes in small sachets that resemble packaging for freezits.

Judith Gora (31), who was selling the illicit liquor at Dave bottle store in Madziwa, has since been arrested.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said on September 8, police officers were deployed to look out for shebeen and beer outlets selling illicit beer.

"One of the officers in civilian clothes posed as a potential patron and approached Gora who was selling the illicit beer at wholesale price," he said.

"The police officer bought the liquor, went outside and alerted his colleagues."

Gora was arrested for contravening section 3 (1) of the Harmful Liquids Act and nine packets containing 42 sachets of the liquor were recovered.

Asst Insp Dhliwayo thanked members of the public for providing the police with information on shebeens.

"We are appealing for more information so that we can totally eradicate the illicit liquor menace," he said.