Namibia: African Deli Workers Ditch Nafau

Walvis Bay — A group of frustrated workers yesterday resigned from the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union, saying the union has failed them.

The group is employed at African Deli, through African Personnel Services (APS), for the past five years. African Deli manufactures ready-made traditional food and was found in 2013.

The employees yesterday said that the union has not done anything tangible for them despite them paying union fees every month.

The employees who find themselves in a predicament showed the media their payslips where some of them make as little as N$131 per month and still has to pay union fees.

"There is simply no work at African Deli. Sometimes we work only one day a month. You are even lucky if you work for 10 days at least and make N$1 000," Elvis Uakumba said yesterday.

Uakumba, who is a quality control officer, said they have highlighted their plight on several occasions to Nafau, as the working arrangement is not favourable for anyone.

"We have been demanding for a basic salary and permanent jobs or a permanent salary of at least N$4 500 per month as the "no work, no pay arrangement is disadvantaging us," Uakumba said.

He added that their hourly rates were last adjusted in 2019 while they have a union that should be reviewing such contracts yearly.

"That is why we resigned and want to join the Affirmative Repositioning union as they really fight for their members," he said.

He also added that APS should also look at their African Deli contracts and look for clients that can offer better employment conditions to its employees. Working one day is not in our interest at all, he said.

Branch organiser for (Nafau) Joseph Makanga, yesterday said that the employees have a right to resign if they are not happy with the way the union is handling their matters.

"They can do so through their human resource department." However, he said he had no knowledge that they wanted to come to resign at the union office.

APS branch manager, Jacky Weise was also contacted, however, did not respond to the questions sent by yesterday afternoon.