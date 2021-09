A 58-year-old army major, Jonas Mboti, allegedly committed suicide while at his family house in the Ohangwena region on Sunday morning.

According to the Namibian Police's crime investigations coordinator in Ohangwena, deputy commissioner Zacharia Amakali, Mboti hanged himself in his room.

His body was discovered at around 08h00.

He did not leave a suicide note, Amakali said.

Mboto's relatives have been informed of his death.

Police investigations continue.