Malawi: Nico, Sparc Systems Donate Towards Malawi ICT Expo On September 27-29

NICO Group and Sparc Systems on Monday donated a total of K9 million to Information & Technology Communication Association of Malawi (ICTAM) towards the successful hosting of this year's ICT Expo to be held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

NICO has pumped in K7 million while Sparc System -- one of the country's top ICT companies injected K2 million for the international event which President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to be the guest of honour.

ICTAM vice-president, Andrew Kasasi applauded the two companies for their support, saying this is an opportunity to ICT industry players to showcase their different services and solutions under the theme 'Mobilising Business with Digital Technologies beyond the CoVID-19 Crisis'.

Kasasi said the donations will go a long way to make sure ICTAM holds a successful event as the Expo will leverage Malawi and the southern African ICT players in "making sure our technology services and solutions are developed further".

"CoVID-19 has made us all transform the way we do business in which we relied on technology that enabled us to work from home," Kasasi said.

"Going forward the ICT industry is formulating more services and solutions to prepare us for life after CoVID-19 -- thus our theme of 'Mobilising Business with Digital Technologies beyond the CoVID-19 Crisis'.

"We really appreciate the support we have received from both NICO and Sparc Systems, who are the biggest and most innovative companies with NICO trading through its subsidiary NICO Technologies."

On his part and representing NICO Group, NICO Technologies Chief Executive Officer, Clarence Gama said they were very proud to be associated with the Expo "as it provides a platform for ICT players to showcase their services to make Malawi a better place for all".

"We live in a world that is rapidly evolving and constantly demanding technological solutions to modern day problems and as a leading ICT service provider in Malawi, we believe this Expo provides the right platform to not only showcase by encourage sharing of of innovative ideas.

"He encouraged ICT players to remain resilient, saying "each new day comes a new development that the ICT industry in Malawi can leverage on. We need to stay on top of the game if we are to remain relevant."

On her part Sparc Systems' senior technical engineer, Esnor Ward said they are geared to also present their own ICT skills, which includes a latest innovation of a window for academic institutions -- the Student Academic Record Information System (SARIS) -- to be used by colleges and universities to manage student records and provide management of a 360 degrees view of their institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sparc also partnered with Caring Hands Center Limited, a non-profit organization that promotes mental health awareness and the importance of a healthy mental wellbeing, to develop a mental health awareness App.

The Mental Lab App is aimed at promoting a culture in which the public should be abreast of the importance of keeping good mental health as it will simulate the automation of processes involved when one seeks mental health therapy.

The SARIS system -- which has been developed internally by its IT department -- is set to provide services such as student registration processes, to student time at school up to graduation.

It keeps all this record up to the time a student shall be required to export transcripts of their academic records to prospective employers.

Ward said Sparc Systems -- which operates in Rwanda and Zambia -- is also a beneficiary of the Expo to leverage the various services and solutions and it can't come better than having the Head of State as guest of honour.

"This is an opportunity that the ICT industry sells itself to give confidence to the public that Malawians are capable of making the country a better place to do business digitally as well as to interact and share ideas with our foreign counterparts," she said.

The Expo was initiated since 2018 and both NICO Group and Sparc Systems have been sponsors to it amongst other corporate players.