Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 3 Million People Fully Vaccinated

14 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A total of 6,860,726 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered so far, including 4,558,381 first doses and 2,302,345 boosters, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 3,014,774 and is as follows: 2,302,345 received two doses, 320,920 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 391,509 had one jab as they were infected before.

Out of 114,979 text message invites sent on September 13, only 36,227 people honoured their jab appointments.

6,088,765 people registered on Evax.tn platform until September 13 to book vaccination appointments, according to the ministry.

