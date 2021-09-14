Tunisia: Xviiith Summit of the Francophonie - Djerba Declaration in Course of Finalisation

Tunis/Tunisia — Works of the Ad Hoc Committee for the drafting of texts and declarations to be adopted during the XVIIIth Summit of the Francophonie, scheduled for November 20-21, 2021 in Djerba, are underway.

The committee, called to consider the drafting of documents for the Djerba Summit, met last Friday at the headquarters of the international organisation of the Francophonie in Paris, under chairmanship of Tunisia's Ambassador to UNESCO and the OIF Ghazi Gherairi, TAP learns.

The International Organisation of the Francophonie summits generally conclude with the adoption of solemn and political declarations, often by consensus.

Some Declarations issued by Summits of Heads of State or Ministerial Conferences have indeed made history, such as that of Bamako in 2000, considered as the landmark text for the democratic orientation of the organisation, that of Saint Boniface (2006) on conflict prevention and human security, or that of Dakar (2014) on women and youth.

The first draft prepared by the team in charge of content within the national organising committee and dealing with "connectivity as a vector of solidarity in the French-speaking world," has already been "positively assessed" by a large number of the sixty or so delegations that took part in this kick-off meeting, according to a source at the OIF. "Its conciseness, coherence and clarity were particularly commended."