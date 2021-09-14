South Sudan: 380,000 People Displaced By Floods and Violence - UN

Juba — At least 380,000 people from six states in South Sudan have been displaced by flash floods and numerous waves of inter-communal clashes, according to the United Nations Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

In a humanitarian snapshot seen by The EastAfrican, UNOCHA says flooding, violence, food insecurity and Covid-19 continued to heighten people's humanitarian needs in August.

"People have been affected by flooding in six states since May, with Jonglei and Unity the most affected. Many of those affected moved to higher ground within their county and needed humanitarian assistance," said UNOCHA.

"Recurring violence in Tambura town, Western Equatoria, displaced thousands of people and impacted humanitarian activities. More than 58,000 people from Tambura remained displaced in eight settlements since June."

UNOCHA added that in Juba County of Central Equatoria, fighting between cattle keepers and host communities displaced about 10,000 people.

"Sub-national violence in Tonj East County, Warrap, displaced more than 5,000 people. Fighting between alleged rival military factions of the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in-Opposition in Manyo County, Upper Nile, displaced some 2,000 people.

"Fighting between armed factions in Yei County, Central Equatoria, displaced 700 people. Additional funding is needed to respond to the growing needs as a result of widespread flooding and violence," OCHA added.

In Koch County of Unity State alone, over 1,500 people have been displaced from their families are now seeking shelter at the county headquarters, according County Commissioner Gordon Koang Diel.

Last year, torrential rains and flash floods displaced thousands of people and destroyed several homes across South Sudan. The most affected areas were in Jonglei, Pibor, Upper Nile, Unity, Western, and Eastern Equatoria states.

According to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) Climate Prediction, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in northern and central parts of South Sudan until mid of September.