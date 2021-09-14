Cameroon: North West, South West - Public Independent Conciliators Prepare Terrain

They have been carrying out some activities while waiting to receive and settle complaints from the public against regional and council administrations.

The Public Independent Conciliator for the North west Region, Simon Tamfu Fai and that of the South West Region, Telelen Dorothy Atabong on Friday,September 11, 2021 just as Presidents of Regional Councils and Presidents of the Regional Assemblies received vehicles from the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam as part of government's efforts to enable the Regions effectively go operational.The position of Public Independent Conciliators is enshrined in Law No.2019/024 of 24 December 2019 to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities as part of the Special Status granted to theEnglish-speaking North West and South West Regions. In respect of the implementation of the law, the President of the Republic, Paul Biya on June 10, 2021 appointed Simon Tamfu Fai and Telelen Dorothy Atabong as the Public Independent Conciliators for the North West and South West Regions respectively.The vehicles handed the two Independent Public Conciliators last Friday, come to boost their work onthe field. Mrs Telelen Dorothy Atabong told Cameroon Tribune after receiving the vehicle that she has been active on the field educating the population on the missions of her office. She said, she has been meeting church and community leaders and has also produced flyers she distributes on her missions.

The Public Independent Conciliator for the North West, Simon Tamfu Fai also disclosed that has been involved in awareness-creation. He said they have been putting together the work plan in terms of information, granting interviews to inform and educate the population on the missions of his office. As at moment they have not yet received any complaints.

According to the Law to Institute the Code of Regional and Local Authorities, the Public Independent Conciliator is responsible for examining and amicably settling disputes between users and regional and council administrations, defending and protecting rights and freedoms with regard to the relationship between citizens and the regions or the councils there of; conducting any investigation on the functioning of regional and council public services at the request of five parliamentarians or five regional councillors, among others. They receive complaints from physical, natural or legal persons against the authorities.