Liberia: PLP Leader Cassell Embraced in Clara Town - Weah's Stronghold

Bushrod Island — The slum Doe Community located in Clara Town on the Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia was a scene of joy and jubilant over the week end when hundreds of residents stormed the streets in excitement and jubilation to officially welcome the Vision Bearer of the People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, and put forth their plights and multiple challenges and constraints they continue to confront on a regular basis.

The Clara Town community is one of the strongholds of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of President George Manneh Weah.

Though the Liberian leader has spent several years residing in the community along with his grandmother prior to being placed on the world map as a result of playing soccer and his ascendancy to the presidency, residents of the community continue to experience barrage of challenges ranging from poor sanitation, lack of adequate health care delivery, lack of education and job opportunities, access to microloan, among others.

Vast majority of the residents in Clara Town continue to also encounter extreme hardship and poverty due to the lack of opportunities for them to realize their full potential and make immense contributions towards the country's rebuilding process.

The residents chanted pro slogans in favor of the PLP and its Vision Bearer and held placards with inscriptions: "You are the real talk and do, The student community loves you Dr. Cassell, The Political David has come to kill Goliath," among others.

Speaking at a program marking his official visitation to the community, Dr. Cassell made a commitment of L$500, 000 each to youths and marketers in the community.

He disclosed that the money will be used to ensure that less fortunate young people residing in the Clara Town Community acquire education, especially vocational and technical training programs.

He observed that for too long young Liberians have not been accorded opportunity to acquire education due to the lack of support from both government and other financial potent citizens.

Dr. Cassell emphasized that these young people have been denied their constitutional right to education and as such, it is prudent that helping hands be extended to them in a bid to guarantee their future.

He noted that young Liberians will become better future and productive leaders if they are adequately empowered.

He indicated that gone are the days where young people were used and abused by failed and recycled politicians for little or nothing, leaving them to suffer and experience severe hardship in the

Dr. Cassell further pointed out that the amount of L$500,000 given to the marketers is an interest free microloan gesture provided to enable them engage into businesses or improve their petty businesses to help them and their respective family members.

"Dr. Cassell took his little resources that he has to help us and we are so much happy for him. He was sent to us by God and we believe that he will do more when he is elected President. He is not waiting to be President first before he starts to do what he is doing for us or build duplexes. He is the real talk and do", one of the beneficiaries stated during the program

He, however, pledged to rehabilitate a major bring in the community to address the constraints residents and others faced in commuting from one end to the other.

In separate remarks, the beneficiaries commended the Liberian humanitarian turned politician for his immense and untiring contributions towards improving the lives of the Liberian people.

They observed that Dr. Cassell remains the only Liberian politician who continues to buttress government's efforts through various interventions instead of being a "loud-speaking" politician who normally criticizes government.

They maintained that the PLP has brought a new sense of direction to the body politics of Liberia.

According to them, politicians should desist from just sitting supinely and pointing out challenges instead of finding solutions to these problems confronting the Liberian people.

They, however, vowed to constructively work with and join the PLP to actualize the ambition of Dr. Cassell.

"We know that when you go there (the presidency) you will do more than what you are doing for the Liberian people right now. And so for me, I am very happy and I am glad to be a part of the PLP family now," mother Oretha Weah stated.