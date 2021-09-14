Tunisia: Food Trade Balance Posts Deficit of 1,321.9 MD End of August

Tunis/Tunisia — The food trade balance posted a deficit of 1,321.9 million dinars (MD) in the first 8 months of 2021, with a coverage rate of 68.8% down from 87.2% in 2020, the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI) said on Tuesday.

In terms of value, food exports dropped by 11.9% while imports grew by 11.6%. This is due to the increase in grain imports (13.9%) and in olive oil exports (28.5%).

ONAGRI further pointed out a rise in the average price of olive oil (8.09 dinars/kg), i.e. up 40.7% to last year.

The export prices for tomatoes edged up by 16.1% compared to last year. However, the prices of dates, fish products and citrus fruits dropped by 12.6%, 7.1% and 6.6%, respectively.

ONAGRI also reported a sharp fall in imports of meat, potatoes and sugar.

Import prices of grains rose by 12.6% for durum wheat, 23.9% for soft wheat, 18.4% for barley and 46.9% for corn.

Prices of milk and by-products also edged up 19%, vegetable oil (30.6%) and sugar (7.2%), while prices of potatoes and meat fell by 51.7% and 19.8%, respectively.