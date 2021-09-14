Tunisia: Number of Guest Workers Up 36 Percent Late August - ATCT

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation (ATCT) posted a 36% rise in the number of Tunisian guest workers with 1,336 recruitments conducted till August 31, against 981 the same period last year.

These recruitments mainly regarded the health sector with 638 healthcare officials hired abroad, i.e. 48% of all recruitments, followed by the education sector (125 teachers), services sector (167), cultural, social and sport activities (110), industry and energy sector (92), administration sector (90), IT and communication (59), according to ATT's figures released on Tuesday.

European countries have the lion's share with 506 recruitments (38% of all recruitments), followed by Arab countries (484 recruitments, 36%), US and Asian countries (218 recruitments).

Germany tops the list of European countries in terms of recruiting Tunisian skills with 245 recruitments (229 paramedics), followed by Canada (200 recruitments in IT, paramedical and services sectors), Saudi Arabia (184 paramedics), France (157 recruitments in IT and services) and Qatar (153 recruitments mostly paramedics and primary teachers).

The overall number of guest workers stands at 20,627 by the end of August.