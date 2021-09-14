Tunisia: Number of Guest Workers Up 36 Percent Late August - ATCT

14 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation (ATCT) posted a 36% rise in the number of Tunisian guest workers with 1,336 recruitments conducted till August 31, against 981 the same period last year.

These recruitments mainly regarded the health sector with 638 healthcare officials hired abroad, i.e. 48% of all recruitments, followed by the education sector (125 teachers), services sector (167), cultural, social and sport activities (110), industry and energy sector (92), administration sector (90), IT and communication (59), according to ATT's figures released on Tuesday.

European countries have the lion's share with 506 recruitments (38% of all recruitments), followed by Arab countries (484 recruitments, 36%), US and Asian countries (218 recruitments).

Germany tops the list of European countries in terms of recruiting Tunisian skills with 245 recruitments (229 paramedics), followed by Canada (200 recruitments in IT, paramedical and services sectors), Saudi Arabia (184 paramedics), France (157 recruitments in IT and services) and Qatar (153 recruitments mostly paramedics and primary teachers).

The overall number of guest workers stands at 20,627 by the end of August.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X