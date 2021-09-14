Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Attributes Success to Pacific Sponsorship

14 September 2021
263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe music superstar Jah Prayzah has attributed his success to the life changing Pacific Cigarettes sponsorship that catapulted him to international stardom.

The 'Nziyo yerudo' hitmaker made the revelation in Cape Town over the weekend at the 50th birthday celebrations of Adam Molai, the founder of Pacific Cigarettes.

"My first ever big and meaningful endorsement deal came from Savanna Tobacco (Pacific) back in 2015. Game rese rakabva rachinja (the whole game changed) after that. This weekend we are in Cape Town as we celebrate the founder, Mr Adam Molai's 50th birthday celebrations. May God give you more years and more blessings sir," wrote Jah Prayzah on his Instagram.

The musician further told his ‪718 0000‬ Instagram followers that Molai continues to be a pillar of support to him and the arts industry.

"You are a blessing to many, and we dance with joy as we continue to see you grow," said the award-winning star affectionately known as Musoja among his legions of fans.

