Egypt: Sisi Attends Launching Ceremony of UN Report On Human Development

14 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday attended the launching ceremony of the UN report on human development in Egypt for the year 2021 in the New Administrative Capital.

The ceremony is attended also by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Saeed and other ministers and senior state officials.

The report includes efforts by Egypt for achieving comprehensive development. It also explains in detail all achievements in this regard over the past few years.

