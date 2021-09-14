Egypt Keen On Spreading System of Joint Exemplary Farms in African Countries

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli asserted Tuesday that the project of establishing joint exemplary Egyptian farms in Africa is one of the important developmental projects to activate relations with the African countries.

Madbouli pointed out to the keenness of the Egyptian state to spread the system of these model farms in the African countries as a means to boost ties with its neighbors in light of the political leadership's interest to achieve integration with the African brethren.

This came during Madbouli's meeting with Agriculture Minister el Sayed el Qasir to review the project of joint exemplary Egyptian farms in Africa and the future plans to expand them.

Meanwhile, Qasir said that establishing joint farms with the African countries is not a new project, but the idea goes back to 1995 when the project was launched by the technical fund to support Africa in the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Qasir said that the project aims at boosting cooperation in the agricultural field with the African countries and groups in addition to transferring Egyptian agricultural expertise and technology to the countries of the African continent and conducting joint agricultural researches that aim at improving the productivity of the different crops.

The project also contributes to achieving sustainable development in the African countries, building abilities and improving the skills of the cadres available in the field of agriculture via increasing the production of African strategic harvests, transferring the Egyptian agricultural technology, expanding the use of agricultural machines, supporting the marketing systems, implementing partnerships with the Egyptian private sector to invest in the African states and achieving added value to the agricultural products, Qasir said.

Qasir reviewed a number of examples of joint farms established in African countries and the crops planted in them, pointing out to the noticeable leap achieved in these farms during the past period.