Lesotho: Rising Star Wins T20 Champions

14 September 2021
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Leemisa Thuseho

RISING Star Cricket Club were on Sunday crowned the champions of the 2021 Lesotho Cricket Association (LCA) T20 tournament at the Lesotho High School grounds.

Rising Star beat Lankasia Cricket Club by 25 runs after recording 142 runs for eight wickets against Lankasia's 117 runs for six wickets.

Lankasia were the first to book a place in the finals last month after clocking 205 runs for seven wickets against Linare's 93 runs for 10 wickets. On the other hand, Rising Star reached the final recording 113 runs for four wickets over Hlotse 11's 112 runs for nine wickets.

Rising Star deputy captain, Patel Sarfaraj, told the Lesotho Times this week that they were happy to accomplish their goal of winning the tournament.

"We are very happy to have won the tournament as that is what we were fighting for," Sarfaraj said.

"However, it was not an easy game. Our opponents were tough but our bowlers did a good job by bowling in right areas with good length."

The tournament had one group with five teams from Leribe and another with five from Maseru. Both finalists came from the Maseru group.

Getting into the final, Sarfaraj said they knew that Lankasia would go all out to revenge having lost to Rising Star in the group stages.

"We beat them in the group and were expecting a different game in the final. They were definitely tough and they gave us something to worry about. We had hoped our score to be over 170 but they restricted us to 142.

"However, our bowlers did a good job and Lankasia only managed 117 runs."

On his part Lankasia deputy captain, Mohammed Inshaf, said Rising Star's win was well-deserved having won all their games throughout the tournament.

"The final was tough. However, we must improve our batting. We bowled well but our batting was poor. I congratulate the winners because they deserved the victory having won all their games throughout the tournament," Inshaf said.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X