Namibia: Meatco Still Supplying the Asian Market With Bone-in Meat Products

14 September 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The meat processing and marketing entity, Meatco recently stated that exports of beef to the Chinese market are still ongoing.

Meatco spokesperson Rosa Hamukuaja-Thobias said that despite the setback in the last financial year where the company was forced to stop exporting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entity resumed exporting with the last export of 22 tonnes being shipped to China on 19 August 2021.

"The Chinese market continues to be a strategic market for us and as Meatco we see ourselves continuing with this market in the long run," she said, adding that the Chinese market takes in bone-in meat products, unlike other key niche markets which do not take bone-in products, which makes this particular market lucrative to the entity.

According to Hamukuaja-Thobias, since the agreement to serve the Chinese market in 2019, a total of 6217.81914 tonnes have been delivered to date.

"We currently are serving the market with all the beef products one derives from a carcass like offal's, bone-in and boneless meat products. And this is good business for us," she concluded.

