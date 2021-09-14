Namibia: City of Windhoek Junior Council Inaugurated

The City of Windhoek Junior Council which consists of 40 council members elected during elections held on 28 May, was recently inaugurated.

The Council is headed by Junior Mayor, Shetukana Lesley from Dawid Bezuidenhout Secondary School, deputized by Kavita Ngeje from Chairman Mao Zedong High School.

Handing over the reins to the new Mayor, former Junior Council Mayor Grace Mackinza thanked the City of Windhoek and the Junior Council for affording her the opportunity to grow her leadership skills. "As a younger leader, I have gained exposure not only to better myself but my community as well," she added.

Mackinza called on the incoming Junior Council members to reach out to the needy and vulnerable persons in the society through the Junior Council projects initiative.

In his acceptance speech, incoming Junior Mayor, Lesley said the 2021/2022 Junior Council activities will be focused on the "Keep-a-Child-in-School Project" where Junior Councillors are expected to stand and identify the needs of children's rights in their communities.

"We will commit ourselves diligently to raise awareness on school-going girls who stay out of school due to menstrual health problems and also to raise awareness on the neglected boy child," he said.

He further expressed that they will continue supporting the existing projects such as the Cancer Project, Elderly Project, Clean-Up Project, and HIV/AIDS Project, which was initiated by the previous council.

City of Windhoek Mayor, Dr Job Amupanda encouraged the Junior Councillors to take up the opportunity provided and serve with determination so that they can be co-creators of solutions to the challenges facing their communities.

The learners will serve in these positions for a period of one year.