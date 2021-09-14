Namibia: Mboma Ready to Set Croatia Ablaze

Just a few days after adding the coveted 200m Diamond League trophy to her booming list of accomplishments, Namibian speedster Christine Mboma will again have her foot back on the pedal in search of more glory when the Golden Continental Tour gets underway today in Zagreb, Croatia.

Mboma's coach Henk Botha yesterday assured that the 18-year-old Tokyo Olympics silver medallist is well prepared and upbeat ahead of today's race, and further cautioned her competitors to expect nothing but another blistering performance.

Today's lineup also includes Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, whom she defeated in last Thursday's Diamond League race, and the Namibian is looking forward to another heated contest.

"Christine is doing well; I don't see any fatigue. She is actually positive that it is going to be another great race, because Jackson will be there once again. She will still do her best to provide great competition on the track. She will have fun and enjoy this event but obviously, she will give her 100%, because that is who Christine is. Come tomorrow (today), she will be ready," said a confident Botha.

The meeting record of 22.35 seconds is held by Allyson Felix from the United States of America since 2012.

Also known as the Boris Hanžeković Memorial, the Golden Continental Tour is an annual event that forms part of the World Athletics Gold series. It has been held since 1951.