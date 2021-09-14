Namibia: Heritage Week Focuses On Fashion

NAMIBIAN Heritage Week 2021 is a week-long event in which Namibians are encouraged to showcase their heritage.

This year, Heritage Week will be held from 20 to 26 September under the theme 'Feshene, ke tlhale e e re lomaganang', which means 'fashion, the threads that bind us together' in Setswana.

Nadine Phiri, the chairperson of the Heritage Week team, says the event encourages all Namibians to celebrate and commit themselves to protecting the country's natural and cultural resources.

"Heritage institutions across Namibia will be hosting events revolving around this topic. Heritage gives us pride in our identity," Phiri says.

More than 20 activities such as bead making and eco-friendly fashion development workshops, traditional social games and culture exhibitions have been planned across eight regions of the country.

Phiri, however, says that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they are not able to do as many social events as they would have liked.

"This means we have to take a lot online which comes with added challenges. Due to the pandemic we have experienced time delays, challenges, and always the fear of the unknown - but we have risen above all," she says.

Phiri says that the aim of the event is to raise awareness of Namibia's rich heritage and to get people moving to do something positive so that their culture is not forgotten. She says that the week-long event encourages Namibians to keep their culture alive and to pass on inherited traditions and knowledge to their descendants.

"The event is important because we all have the responsibility to make sure that our heritage and culture are not forgotten. Every year we remember where we come from, to know where we are going. The original idea was to only celebrate in a day, but it has grown into a week. The team has grown from strength to strength. Our events have gotten more far-reaching and have become bigger and better. We are very proud of the event's growth thus far," Phiri says.