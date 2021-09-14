Namibia: Villagers in Dispute Over Community Borehole

14 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

VILLAGERS in the Zambezi region are being denied access to a government borehole, resulting in them sourcing water for their livestock from afar.

This is allegedly because one farmer, Masumo Lasken Tatelo, has taken ownership of the borehole and refuses to allow other farmers to use it.

The said borehole, situated between Linyanti and Sibbinda, was drilled last year for the livestock of villagers residing in those areas.

However, Tatelo has allegedly fenced off the borehole and even planted his garden.

One of the affected villagers, Sibuku Malumbano, told The Namibian that he now travels about 22 kilometres to get water for his livestock, while there is a borehole at his cattle post.

"This is a costly practice for us. This borehole was drilled for us to have water closer for our livestock and is supposed to be used by five cattle posts. However, this is not the case," he said.

Malumbano added that they informed the rural water supply division, and the officials came and spoke to Tatelo, but he is still refusing them access to the borehole.

Another affected villager Thaddius Nyeliso said he now travels about 44 km to get water for his cattle, which costs him about N$800 per trip.

"We need a solution to this problem fast because we cannot continue to suffer like this while the government provided us with a borehole," he said.

When contacted for a comment, Tatelo could neither deny nor confirm the allegations. Instead, he said: "I don't know that community member. What is the name of that member?"

Linyanti constituency councillor Ivene Kabunga told The Namibian yesterday that he is aware of the borehole dispute and they are consulting the affected villagers to find an amicable solution.

"We are busy attending to the matter and it will be resolved very soon," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X