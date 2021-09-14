Namibia: Villagers in Dispute Over Community Borehole

VILLAGERS in the Zambezi region are being denied access to a government borehole, resulting in them sourcing water for their livestock from afar.

This is allegedly because one farmer, Masumo Lasken Tatelo, has taken ownership of the borehole and refuses to allow other farmers to use it.

The said borehole, situated between Linyanti and Sibbinda, was drilled last year for the livestock of villagers residing in those areas.

However, Tatelo has allegedly fenced off the borehole and even planted his garden.

One of the affected villagers, Sibuku Malumbano, told The Namibian that he now travels about 22 kilometres to get water for his livestock, while there is a borehole at his cattle post.

"This is a costly practice for us. This borehole was drilled for us to have water closer for our livestock and is supposed to be used by five cattle posts. However, this is not the case," he said.

Malumbano added that they informed the rural water supply division, and the officials came and spoke to Tatelo, but he is still refusing them access to the borehole.

Another affected villager Thaddius Nyeliso said he now travels about 44 km to get water for his cattle, which costs him about N$800 per trip.

"We need a solution to this problem fast because we cannot continue to suffer like this while the government provided us with a borehole," he said.

When contacted for a comment, Tatelo could neither deny nor confirm the allegations. Instead, he said: "I don't know that community member. What is the name of that member?"

Linyanti constituency councillor Ivene Kabunga told The Namibian yesterday that he is aware of the borehole dispute and they are consulting the affected villagers to find an amicable solution.

"We are busy attending to the matter and it will be resolved very soon," he said.