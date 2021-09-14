Namibia: Activist Slams Police SGBV Statistics

HUMAN rights activist Ndiilo Nthengwe has slammed the Namibian Police for their most recent statistics on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), indicating these crimes have decreased by more than half.

The available statistcis are for the period between April last year and March this year.

Police deputy inspector general for administration Anne-Marie Nainda recently announced 2 643 cases have been recorded for 2020/21 thus far, while 5 427 were recorded in the previous financial year.

"The statistics show the police fraternity embraces mediocre reporting more than quality assessment to respond with adequate intervention mechanisms," Nthengwe says.

She says data and statistics in Namibia, especially pertaining to SGBV-related cases, lack comprehensive insight.

"From 1 065 to 1 018 cases is 47 less reported, which could be due to Covid-19 protocols. That is a mere reduction of around 4,4%," she says.

Nthengwe says Covid-19 and lockdown protocols have seriously undermined the ability of SGBV victims to report cases.

"Are these countrywide or regional-specific statistics? What are they basing the decreased rate of rape cases on: Is there a reduction in the number of rape cases reported, or in the number of convictions?" she asks.

The financial year starts on 1 April and ends on 31 March for government agencies, including the police.

"It is also worth mentioning that men are notably the main culprits in committing SGBV crimes, even though the number of female perpetrators are also slightly increasing," Nainda said.

Some of the 2 643 cases include a 23-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by five unidentified men at Otjomuise on Friday, as well as a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a 33-year-old man at Nuwerus at Aranos.

A case of rape and human trafficking has also been opened at Nkurenkuru after two truck drivers allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman, and another 19-year-old was allegedly raped by her 29-year-old uncle at Swakopmund.

Earlier this year, The Namibian woman reported the alleged rape of two women, while another was almost raped after robbers broke into her family shack.

Nainda says cases of rape have decreased from 1 065 in 2019/2020 to 1 018 in the recently ended financial year, however, cases of rape with domestic violence and alcohol abuse have increased from 51 to 60 during he same period.

Cases of rape within domestic relationships are separated from other rape cases.

Cases of murder with a firearm have increased from three to four, and attempted murder with another weapon showed a steep increase from 13 to 45 last year.

However, there has been a major decrease in SGBV assault cases with domestic violence and alcohol abuse - from 1 309 to 987 last year.

Nainda announced these statistics during the launch of the police's national SGBV action plan.

SGBV remains a priority crime because of its nature and the devastating impact it has on society, she said.

Last year scores of young people took to the streets after the remains of 22-year-old Shannon Wasserfall were found near Walvis Bay in October last year.

The incident has sparked a wave of anger, disappointment and emotional trauma.

This has led to Namibia's biggest protest demanding decisive action to curb SGBV.

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare says between March and August last year, it reported 269 SGBV cases involving children, while cases involving adults amounted to 62.

This involves 331 cases related to attempted rape, rape, the sexual abuse of children, sexual exploitation and sexual harassment.

However, police statistics show that during the first seven months of last year 250 girls and 239 women were allegedly raped.

This brings the total number of women and girls allegedly raped last year to 489.

Of the 489, 164 girls were allegedly raped by family members, while 14 women were said to be raped by their partners.

Some 28 women and eight girls were killed during the same period.