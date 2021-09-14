Namibia: Ongwediva Plans to Construct Sports Stadium

THE Ongwediva Town Council is developing a multi-sport facility at Extension 17.

The plan is to attract domestic and foreign competitions to the town once construction of the stadium is completed.

The first phase of construction has already started said Ongwediva mayor Taarah Shalyefu during the official handover of the newly rehabilitated community tennis court at Ongwediva on Saturday.

"Our effort to develop sport in our town cannot succeed without input from the community. Therefore, I would like to implore all stakeholders to put a hand on sport development in this town," Shalyefu said.

The Ongwediva Town Council spent nearly N$600 000 over five months to renovate the dilapidated tennis court in an effort to revive sports activities at the town.

Shalyefu noted that the new facility will add value to the quality of life in Ongwediva.

"This facility is well-known by our residents as a sports hub for sportsmen and women who've adopted the lifestyle of keeping their minds healthy through sport," he said.

He urged residents to maintain the facility and avoid vandalism.

"I am confident that the community will take good care of this facility by providing necessary support to council for proper management," Shalyefu noted.

Ongwediva's first citizen further added that this project supports council's wish to have residents, particularly the youth, indulge in sport activities not just for fitness but with the aim of achieving sporting excellence. He said the community should realise that sports is a career like any other occupation and that Ongwediva should endeavour to produce world class athletes in various sport codes.