Uganda: Landslide Kills Two Teenage Classmates in Kyotera

Two juveniles aged 16 and 15 have been killed by landslides as they were resting below soils that had been heaped in Kyotera District.

The two teenagers died on spot on Monday at around 6pm. A close friend to the deceased students, who preferred anonymity, said "the two met in the evening hours -as usual- and decided to have a different place this time where they could spend at least an hour before going back to their respective homes."

Police in Kyotera District confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as children of Moses Ssali (father of the boy) and Abdul Kabalagala (father of the girl) who are residents of Bubango village in Kabano Parish, Kasasa Sub County in Kyotera District.

Kyotera District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Barrack Sunday said the bodies were taken to Kakuuto Health Center IV for post-mortem and later handed over to the families for burial.

"We were alerted by residents about the incident and after making some investigations. At Kakuuto HC IV they realized the teenagers had died as a result of suffocation," he disclosed.

Mr Sunday urged parents to "continue offering career guidance to their children so that they always do the right thing at the right time and in the right place."

"Parents ought not to forget their task of parenting where their children should be guided not to fall prey to such bad incidents. Since the schools are closed, it's time for parents to take up the task of grooming their children," he said yesterday.

Mr Denis Muyunga, the Kasasa Sub County Chairperson said that the parents hardly knew about the children's affair as they thought it was just a mere friendship.

"The two were students in the same class at St Mary's Ssanje in Kyotera District and their parents thought they met for academic reasons hence there was no reason to retard them from meeting. However, this tragedy was never expected," he noted.

Mr Muyunga called for "reopening of schools because due to the idleness among school-going children may lead to regrettable outcomes."