Malawi: High Court Reprimands DPP Lawyers Over Forged Documents

The Malawi High Court, sitting as a Constitutional Court in the commercial city of Blantyre, hearing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Elections case that led to President Lazarus Chakwera ascendancy to power, has reprimanded the erstwhile ruling party, DPP legal representatives for presenting defective documents before the court.

According to the High Court, some of the faulty documents including the case check list, have on with Charles Mhango as lawyer but bear his brother, Burton Mhango's signature.

The Judge leading the case, Justice Sylvester Kalembera admonished the DPP lawyers for irregularities saying that this should never have happened, looking at Charles Mhango's stature in the legal fraternity.

Charles Mhango is an experienced legal counsel and a former Attorney General in the ousted Peter Mutharika led DPP government.

The newly appointed Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda prayed to the the court not to accept the faulty documents, saying forgery is a criminal matter.

The court has, however, ruled that the irregularity can be cured and the matter should proceed.

Earlier in the day, the claimant applied to amend their application and the court granted their prayer.