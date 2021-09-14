Tanzania: Tcra Warns Illegal Courier Operators

14 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has said it will take legal actions against companies (buses) or individuals providing courier services without having a valid licence from the regulator.

A TCRA's public notice published in the Daily News on Monday stated that the Authority has required the operators to legalise their services before October 31, this year, by obtaining licence in order to comply with the law of the country.

"Failure to comply with this Notice, TCRA shall proceed to take regulatory and legal action without further notice," TCRA insisted.

TCRA is government is a government institution established under the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority Act No. 12 of the 2003, to regulate the electronic communications and Postal sectors in the country.

Pursuant to Section 36 of the Electronics and Postal Communications Act No. 3 of 2010, it is prohibited for any person to operate postal and courier services in the United Repu

