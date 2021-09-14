Tanzania: Germany Injects 68bn/ - to Boost Tanzania's Conservation Sector

Tanzania and Germany have signed a contract which will see the latter disbursing a total of 68bn/- to fund conservation projects in the country.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA)'s Senior Assistant Conservation Commissioner Pascal Shelutete stated that out of the said amount, 46bn/- will be used for conservation of the Katavi and Mahale ecosystems.

According to TANAPA statement, the remaining 22bn/- will be used for the Serengeti Ecosystem Development Conservation Program (SEDCP II).

Some of activities which will be carried out in Serengeti are strengthening the conservation of natural resources.

Shelutete added in the statement that the projects will be implemented by the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) in collaboration with the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS) from Germany.