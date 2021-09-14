Tanzania: Settlements Key Component in 2022 Census - President Samia

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said the upcoming 2022 Population and Settlements Census is unique compared to previous ones since it will focus on properties owned by Tanzanians.

The Head of State said this at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma Tuesday when she was officiating the 2022 Population and Housing Census awareness strategy and added that all houses, regardless of their status, will be documented during the national wide exercise.

"Ever since we got independence, our country has never conducted property census despite the fact that they were known as 'population and settlements' ...," she said at the well-attended event.

She added that after conducting the census, the government will be in the position to review the current the rural and urban housing policy purposely to improve a newly introduced property tax collection strategy.