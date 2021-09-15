Nigeria: Nimet Lists Nigerian States to Expect Heavy Rainfall This Week

14 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

On the other hand, temperatures between 29°C-32°C are anticipated over most parts of the country.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency on Tuesday said there are prospects of moderate to heavy rainfall over parts of Kaduna, Plateau, southern Borno, southern Yobe, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory this week.

Much milder rainfall is expected over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Adamawa and Taraba States, the agency noted.

It added that in other parts of the country, low to moderate rainfall is anticipated.

To this end, NiMet said "there are chances of run-off waters on roads and bridges which can disrupt vehicular traffic."

It advised the public to "exercise restraint," adding that, "do not drive or walk through these fast-flowing runoff waters."

NiMet further added that "maximum temperatures above 35°C are expected over parts of Yobe, Jigawa and Borno State, while temperatures ranging between 32°C to 35°C are anticipated over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Niger and Gombe state."

On the other hand, temperatures between 29°C-32°C are anticipated over most parts of the country.

Nonetheless, there are prospects of lower maximum temperature between 26°C - 29°C over parts of Kaduna, Plateau, Oyo and Taraba states.

Minimum temperatures above 25°C are anticipated over Northern Yobe and Borno state, NiMet said in its weather advisory.

"Most parts of the country are expected to have minimum temperatures between 21°C - 25°C," NiMet wrote, "while temperatures ranging between 17°C - 21°C are expected over parts of Kaduna, Zamfara, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Edo, Benue and Enugu state during the week."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X