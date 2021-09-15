Nigeria Records 1,667 New Cases of Cholera

14 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said 1,667 new cases of Cholera were reported across the country. It also said of the cases reported, there were 46 deaths from Borno (13), Sokoto (12), Katsina (8), Bauchi (6), Niger (3), Kaduna (2), Adamawa (1) and Kano (1).

In a statement issued by NCDC on Monday, the centre said 12 states reported 1,677 suspected cases, including Bauchi (566), Katsina (282), Sokoto (258), Yobe (183), Borno (179), Niger (94), Kaduna (66), Adamawa (34), Gombe (8), Kano (4), Kebbi (2), and Nasarawa (1).

It said there was a 58 per cent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 35 (1,667) compared with week 34 (3,992) Bauchi (566), Katsina (282) and Sokoto (258) account for 66.3% of 1,667 suspected cases reported in week 35.

"Twenty-five states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara," said NCDC.

It said the confirmed cases accounted for 66.3% of 1,667 suspected cases reported in week 35.

The statement said during the reporting week, 195 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests were conducted. It further said the RDT tests conducted were from Borno (179, results pending), Kaduna (8, 4 positive) and Adamawa (8, 6 positive). A total of 12 Culture tests were conducted in Adamawa (8, 4 positive) and Kaduna (4, 4 positive).

"Of the cases reported, there were 46 deaths from Borno (13), Sokoto (12), Katsina (8), Bauchi (6), Niger (3), Kaduna (2), Adamawa (1) and Kano (1) states with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.7%.

"Two new states (Osun and Ekiti) reported cases though with dates of onset in weeks prior to week 35. The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response."

