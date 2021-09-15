Nigeria: BBNaija S6 - WhiteMoney's Instagram Account of Over 695k Followers Hacked

14 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Big Brother Naija Season 6 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates Hazel WhiteMoney Onou Instagram page of over 695k followers has reportedly been hacked as it is currently nowhere to be found on the giant social media platform.

Vanguard reports that prior to the hack of the account, WhiteMoney was the most followed male housemate in season 6 of the reality TV show.

Instagram celebrity and Influencer, Tundeednut shared the sad news on his official Instagram page on Tuesday.

A backup account has been provided for his fans as the team members work hard to restore the main page.

Evicted housemates Sammie and Beatrice also were victims of the cybercrime as their Instagram Pages were hacked before now.

