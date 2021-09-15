Nigeria: Rivers Govt Drags Govt to Supreme Court Over VAT

14 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Rivers State government, through its Attorney-General, has gone to the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal that ordered it to maintain status quo on the collection of Value Added Tax, VAT, pending the determination of an appeal that was lodged by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

The State, in its nine grounds of appeal, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard on Tuesday, is praying the apex court to order that the substantive appeal by the FIRS, marked CA/PH/282/2021, and all other processes therein, be heard and determined by a new panel of the Court of Appeal.

Aside from the FIRS, the Attorney-General of the Federation was cited as Respondents in the appeal that Rivers State entered through its team of lawyers led by Emmanuel Ukala, SAN.

