Nigeria Gets First Male Migrants Shelter to Reintegrate Returnees

In an effort to rekindle the hope of returned male victims of human trafficking in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, Patriotic Citizen Initiatives, PCI has opened a shelter that will receive, relieve and empower returnees.

Sited in Lagos, the male shelter which is acclaimed to be the first in Nigeria, would support government efforts in the reintegration of victims back to the society.

Program Director of PCI, Comrade Ositadimma Osemene stated that beyond housing the migrants, the home would attend to the medical, counselling and financial needs of victims and assured of a meaningful and moderate life for the folks.

Osemene, who himself was once a victim of trafficking, explained that his experience and passion for a better world informed the project, as he expressed belief that it would help to re-engineer the mindset of the returnees before their re-insertion to the society.

He added that the decision to build a male home was thought of considering the limited attention paid to male victims overtime.

"Women and children have always been in the spotlight , whereas the issue of irregular migration, smuggling of migrants and trafficking affect both male and female.

"Dealing with the male folks of returned migrants is indeed cumbersome and challenging, but we have decided to do this as we know that the male gender is an integral part of the society, who if neglected would lead to in increase in crime and other social vices.

"This project was borne out of the desire to ensure a holistic and successful reintegration process. This is not to say that reintegration process has not been fruitful but that more is needed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To buttress this point, on my return in 2004, I stayed back in Sokoto to reminisce and snap out of all the horrifying experiences in other to relaunch into the society. Again, I must say that the process has brought me to the point where I am today.

He further implored government to recognise human trafficking as an urgent challenge that needed to be be nipped in the bud.

The facility was launched in the presence of representatives of the project partners- The International Organisation For Migration (IOM), United Kingdom Home Office (UKHO) and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons(NAPTIP).

Also present, Lagos Zonal Commander, NAPTIP Aganran Ganiu remarked that the task of managing returned migrants required the input of all stakeholders.

He said, "Managing these ones is truly an herculean task especially when they are rescued or received.

"This is because they are in a traumatised state, and the reality is they need a home but not just a home, but a home away from home where they can be taken care of emotionally, psychologically and socially.

"This facility being opened today is really laudable. What is being done here is bridging the gap in the reintegration process of voluntary returnees of victims of human trafficking.

"The home packs all features needed for the overall wellbeing of the returnees. Certainly, whoever comes in here will come out as a better person."