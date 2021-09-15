Nigeria: Prison Break - 114 Escapees 'Recaptured in Kogi'

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) said it has rearrested 114 inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, Kogi State.

Daily Trust reported that some gunmen had attacked the facility on Sunday night, where they freed over 200 inmates and killed a soldier and a police officer.

As at the time of the invasion, the NCoS confirmed that 294 inmates were in custody, out of which 224 were pre-trial detainees and 70 convicted inmates.

In an updated statement yesterday, the spokesman of the Corrections, Francis Enobore said security operatives were in the trail of those still on the run.

"Following the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba in Kogi State on 12th September 2021 and the swift intervention of the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa mni, a total of 114 escapees have been recaptured."

Meanwhile, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said investigations were ongoing to trail the masterminds of the attack and urged residents to volunteer information that would lead to their arrest.