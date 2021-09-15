Nigeria: Buhari Transmits Bills On Gun Control, Importation of Explosives to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted to the senate two bills that seek to control the proliferation of arms and regulate the importation and exportation of explosives in the country.

They are: the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021; and Explosives Bill 2021.

Buhari transmitted the bill in two separate letters dated the 26th and 27th August, 2021 and read during the commencement of plenary by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday.

Buhari, in the letter, said the Explosives Bill 2021 "seeks to repeal the Explosives Act 1964 and enact the Explosives Act, to regulate the manufacture, storage, possession, use, distribution, purchase, sale, transportation, importation, and exportation of explosives and for related matters."

In the second letter, Buhari said the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021, was to curb the spate of insecurity across the country.

The letter reads in part: "Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith, the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

"The Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 seeks to transform the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons into a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons under the office of the National Security Adviser.

"National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, when fully operational, would go a long way at expressing Nigeria's optimism and practical commitment to the global fight against the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, including the mopping up of existing Small Arms and Light Weapons which have become a significant driver of insecurity across the Federal Republic of Nigeria."