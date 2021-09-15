Tanzania: Avoid Sharing Tin, Tanzanians Told

TANZANIANS have been advised to avoid the habit of using another person's Tax Identification Number (TIN) for the online auction which is strictly forbidden and against the law.

The call was made yesterday in Dar es Salaam by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Tax Officer, Ms Julieth Kidemi that some people are using other people's tin numbers, participating in auctions and doing damage where it causes the authority not to reach its target in collecting revenue on time.

According to her, bidders are strictly warned of any malpractice which includes feeding wrong information to the online auction system and failing to pay the bid amount upon winning the bid within the prescribed period.

Ms Kidemi added that custom online auction has been instrumental in alleviating the challenges that existed during the regular auction which was held once a week.

"It has helped implement TRA's strategic plan in revenue collection, as the number also increased due to the custom online auction has been conducted every day," she said.

She mentioned some of the challenges they faced during the previous regular auction whereby many products were not sold, as the auction was held once a week.

Adding to that, the auctioneers were the same ones most of whom were not buyers.

Custom Online Auction has enabled the Authority to achieve remarkable performance in the mobilization of the Government revenue.

She pointed out that, many Tanzanians have been able to buy different products and the government to earn revenue that contributes to the development of the nation.

According to TRA registering to participate in an auction sale via online bidding, there are terms and conditions which the bidder must follow include having a valid TIN issued by Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) with an active email account.

A non-refundable deposit of twenty-five per cent (25per per cent) of the bid price shall be paid at the end of the auction and the balance of seventy-five per cent (75per per cent) shall be paid within forty-eight (48) hours after the sale.