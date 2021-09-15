Tanzania: Tccia Pegs Hope On New Executive Director

THE Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) has said the new executive director picked recently is expected to bring about the institution's transformation.

Introducing Ms Judith Karangi as the Chamber's Executive Director, the TCCIA President Mr Paul Koyi said the new boss is expected to transform the chamber and meet expectations of all members in trade, industries and agriculture.

"We are very confident and optimistic that TCCIA under your leadership, things will move quickly yet benefitting the members and Tanzanians in general," Mr Koyi said, noting that the Chamber has a great role play in making Tanzania an industrialised country by 2025.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms Karangi thanked the board of directors for having confidence in her and promised to work very to make the chamber shine while contributing significantly to national economic growth.

Earlier, TCCIA Board Member of Directors, Dr Saidi Mtemi Kingu called on the business community to work closely with the new executive director, saying that she was the right person to transform the institution.

"I would like to take this opportunity to allay fears among members of the community that TCCIA has recruited a person of integrity and who is competent and capable transform the institution," Dr Kingu said.