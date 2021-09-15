Nigeria: Anambra's Not for Sale, Diaspora Group Warns

Ahead of the November 2021 Anambra State Governorship election, Diaspora Igbo group, Anambra State Association World-Wide , ASA-World, has set the benchmark any candidate must meet to be elected as the next governor of the state.

Insisting that Anambra State is no for sale to the highest political bidder, the Chairman/Medical Director Anambra State Association World-Wide Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, in a virtual world press conference, said the next executive governor must be elected by the people of Anambra State through free, fair, transparent and accountable outing by Anambrarians.

We will not tolerate individuals from other states or an invisible hand that may wish to impose a sycophant on Anambrarians, Anakwenze said.

His words: "The next Executive Governor of Anambra State must have clarity of purpose, must be an immovable force to reckon with and must understand that as the governor of the gateway to Igboland, that his position should add value to the South-South, South-East corridor's dialogues on the direction of the current situation in Nigeria.

"In other words, the next Governor must be conscripted to work in concert with the South-South, South-East Governors and the Federal Government of the day in synergy, as a strategy in developing the South-South, South-East geo-political and socio-economic identity."

The group urged the electorate to pay attention and to be vigilant over the "usual practises of "bait-and-switch" used to substitute the peoples' choice with an inferior, unqualified stooge destined to circumvent the people's choice and mortgage our children's future."