Nigeria: Anambra's Not for Sale, Diaspora Group Warns

15 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Ahead of the November 2021 Anambra State Governorship election, Diaspora Igbo group, Anambra State Association World-Wide , ASA-World, has set the benchmark any candidate must meet to be elected as the next governor of the state.

Insisting that Anambra State is no for sale to the highest political bidder, the Chairman/Medical Director Anambra State Association World-Wide Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, in a virtual world press conference, said the next executive governor must be elected by the people of Anambra State through free, fair, transparent and accountable outing by Anambrarians.

We will not tolerate individuals from other states or an invisible hand that may wish to impose a sycophant on Anambrarians, Anakwenze said.

His words: "The next Executive Governor of Anambra State must have clarity of purpose, must be an immovable force to reckon with and must understand that as the governor of the gateway to Igboland, that his position should add value to the South-South, South-East corridor's dialogues on the direction of the current situation in Nigeria.

"In other words, the next Governor must be conscripted to work in concert with the South-South, South-East Governors and the Federal Government of the day in synergy, as a strategy in developing the South-South, South-East geo-political and socio-economic identity."

The group urged the electorate to pay attention and to be vigilant over the "usual practises of "bait-and-switch" used to substitute the peoples' choice with an inferior, unqualified stooge destined to circumvent the people's choice and mortgage our children's future."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X