Kenya: Nigerian Singer Puts Love Emojis On Tanasha Donna's IG

The social media chemistry between Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna and her Nigerian counterpart Omah Ley has left their fans in speculation mode.

Donna, who is baby mama to Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, was recently spotted hanging out with the Bad Influence hitmaker in a manner that left more questions than answers.

Further, Ley recently commented on her status with a purple heart and pin emoji in response to Donna's post showing a photo of herself in a tailored blue gown that accentuated her toned feminine physique.

If indeed there is more going on between the pair other than love emojis, Donna, who's also dated Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma in the past, will be hoping she is third time lucky this time around.

The developments come at about the same time Lay, who was arrested in Uganda in 2020 for reportedly performing at a concert despite an existing government ban owing to Covid-19 protocols, is said to have unfollowed his girlfriend on Instagram amid cheating allegations involving the pair.

Trouble started when reports on social media suggesting the lady, only known by the name Gloria alias Ray Ray, was too close to one of Lay's friends.

Lay had done so well to keep his relationship with Ray Ray, an actress, and model, out of the limelight, and the 'unfollow' decision comes weeks after he elected to make it public.