Nigeria: Zamfara Emir Kidnapped Along Kaduna-Abuja Road

15 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The emir was kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja road while travelling to Abuja

Suspected bandits have abducted the Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara State, Hassan Atto, while he was on his way to Abuja.

A relative of the victim, Ibrahim Bello, confirmed the abduction to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening.

"Yes, it's true. He was kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja road immediately after Olam Farm," Mr. Bello said.

He, however, did not give details of the abduction.

Mr Atto was the Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State during Governor Abdulaziz Yari's tenure before he was turbaned the Emir of Bungudu.

This story will be updated as soon as we gather more information on the incident.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X