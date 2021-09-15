Nigeria: Zamfara Emir Kidnapped Along Kaduna-Abuja Road

The emir was kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja road while travelling to Abuja

Suspected bandits have abducted the Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara State, Hassan Atto, while he was on his way to Abuja.

A relative of the victim, Ibrahim Bello, confirmed the abduction to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening.

"Yes, it's true. He was kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja road immediately after Olam Farm," Mr. Bello said.

He, however, did not give details of the abduction.

Mr Atto was the Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State during Governor Abdulaziz Yari's tenure before he was turbaned the Emir of Bungudu.

This story will be updated as soon as we gather more information on the incident.