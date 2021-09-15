Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 18 Deaths Tuesday As Infection Toll Crosses 200,000

The data also indicated that 8,701 people are still down with the illness and 188,719 have been discharged

On Tuesday, Nigeria's total infection from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 200,000 as the country also recorded additional 18 deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gave the statistics on its Facebook page on Tuesday night, saying the additional 18 deaths have increased the nation's death toll to 2,637 while the total infection figure now stands at 200,057.

Additional 519 new cases recorded on Tuesday across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) increased the country's infection toll to hit the 200,000 figure.

The data also indicated that 8,701 people are still down with the disease and 188,719 have been discharged so far.

The disease centre also added that the new cases included a backlog of 110 cases and 5 deaths reported by Ondo State on September 13 and 14, 2021.

Oyo State in the South-west recorded 31 new cases; Kaduna, 15; Bayelsa, 11 while Cross River and Delta States, both South-southern states, submitted 11 cases each.

Also, Kano in the North-west recorded five cases; Ogun, four; Plateau, three; Adamawa, two, while Gombe recorded only one case.

The NCDC also noted that four states of Ekiti, Nasarawa, Osun and Sokoto recorded no case on Tuesday.