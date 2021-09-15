Kenya: Mololine Founder Kibera Muchai Dies in Nakuru

15 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Eric Matara

Businessman and founder of Mololine Services Limited Kibera Muchai is dead.

His family confirmed that Muchai passed away on Tuesday at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he was undergoing treatment after a short illness.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our patriarch Kibera Muchai who passed away today at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital after a short illness," a family member told the Nation.

Following his death tributes poured in online.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika mourned Muchai as a distinguished entrepreneur, politician and philanthropist.

"As we mourn his passing, we celebrate a man who leaves behind a rich legacy as an astute, visionary and charitable businessman. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God comfort the family," wrote Senator Kihika on her Facebook page.

Muchai was a former Molo councilor.

Molo MP Kuria Kimani mourned Kibera as an astute entrepreneur, who built a name by establishing a business empire from scratch, through grit and hard work.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Kibera Muchai. Molo and Nakuru County have lost a selfless, renowned and distinguished businessman. Our prayers are with his family," said Mr Kimani.

Muchai was the founder of Mololine Sacco, a pioneer Matatu organisation that eventually revolutionised public service travel in Kenya.

The businessman, who owns several other businesses in Molo, Nakuru and Nairobi, advocated for sanity in the Matatu industry and was instrumental in the development of the cashless system of payment at Mololine.

Kibera was also a strong defender of the Matatu industry rights and also local issues affecting farmers and players in the timber industry in Molo.

Some of the initiatives he strongly advocated for include; better roads in Molo and rehabilitation of the Molo town sewer system.

Muchai shunned opulence and lived a humble life despite being very wealthy.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X