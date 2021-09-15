Kenya: Mudavadi Says Raila Does Not Owe Him a Political Debt

Nairobi — Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi dismissed claims that ODM leader Raila Odinga owes him a political debt for backing him in two general elections.

Speaking at an interview on KASS FM on Wednesday morning, Mudavadi said in politics there is nothing like political debts resulting from one's previous support of another.

He explained that people come together politically with the aim and agenda through the shared ideologies, and that should not be seen as a debt. Mudavadi said he is seeking the support of all Kenyans and not from a specific person or region.

"I don't believe in the idea of 'political debts. Raila owes me no debt, politically. I am seeking the votes of all Kenyans based on my economy recovery policies. When we say we are into politics only to pay political debts, we will be misleading Kenyans," he said.

The ANC leader supported Odinga in the 2007 and 2017 polls and his key allies have called on Odinga to reciprocate by supporting his 2022 bid for the presidency.

In June this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared that he will pick his 2022 successor from among the former National Super Alliance (NASA) principals if they unite and agree on a single candidate.

They include Odinga, Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper party) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya.

The last three have lately teamed up with Senator Gideon Moi of KANU to form the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Recently, the head of state has had a series of meetings with the former NASA principals with details emerging that one of the top agendas was on the 2022 succession politics.

Mudavadi has however, denied that indeed the meeting called by President Kenyatta was aimed at wooing him to drop their ambitions in favour of Odinga.

Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Moi have vowed they will on the ballot in the next election in which they hope to succeed President Kenyatta whose second and final term will end in August 2022.

Other notable candidates eying the seat include Deputy President William Ruto,Raila, Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang'a Governor) former UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi, businessman Jimi Wanjigi among others.