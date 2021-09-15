Somalia: Hirshabelle to Elect New Senators in Jowhar

14 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The final preparations for the HirShabelle Upper House election will take place today in Jowhar, the capital of Middle Shabelle region.

HirShabelle Electoral Commission has announced that only three of the seats in the administration will be up for grabs today.

Candidates for those seats also had their last meetings with HirShabelle MPs last night, discussing today's election.

A total of 27 candidates are vying for the eight seats in the Upper House in Jowhar, which has given a special impetus to the election of the HirShabelle administration.

