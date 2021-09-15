Tunisia: Covid-19 - New Health Measures to Enter Tunisian Territory, Ctn Announces

Tunis/Tunisia — A set of new health measures have been introduced on entry into Tunisia starting September 15, 2021, the Tunisian Navigation Company (CTN) announced on Tuesday, calling on passengers on board its car ferries to comply with them.

Passengers must show a negative RT-PCR test certificate with a QR code, not less than 72 hours old, when checking in for travel. Children under the age of two are exempt from this measure.

Travelers to Tunisia were required to fill in a form on the electronic website https://app.e7mi.tn, and then hand over the documents from this platform to the health services at the thermal control point upon arrival at the border posts. This measure is replaced by the health data sheet, which was previously applied.

The 3rd measure regards mandatory quarantine for people who have not been vaccinated or have not completed the COVID-19 vaccination, they must show the ten-day reservation form when registering for the trip, in one of the hotels listed for mandatory quarantine.

These persons undertake to complete a ten (10) day quarantine in one of the listed hotels at their own expense, and to conduct a second RT-PCR test between the 7th and 10th day of the mandatory quarantine, also at their own expense.

If the test result is negative, the quarantine period is considered to be over, but the necessary preventive measures must be taken. For vaccinated persons, the Health Ministry recommends a 7-day quarantine and a PCR test on day 7.

Passengers arriving to Tunisia on irregular flights (charter) as part of organised trips and supervised accommodation (cohorting), must comply with the health protocol set out by the Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry and approved by the Health Ministry.

Unaccompanied minors under 18, must quarantine for 10 days in their residence in Tunisia.

Another measure announced by the CTN is a rapid screening test for COVID-19 (TDR-Antigen) on arrival in Tunisia. If the result is positive, the concerned person must stay in a health isolation centre for COVID-19 virus carriers, at their own expense.