Tunisia: Italian Judicial Justice Dismisses SRA's Request for Financial Guarantee

14 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Italian Judicial Justice dismissed the request for financial guarantee lodged by the Italian Sviluppo Risorse Ambientali (SRA) company which had illegally exported Italian waste to Tunisia in 2020, said on Tuesday the Network Green Tunisia (Réseau Tunisie Verte) which is closely following up the case.

The network further denounced the vagueness of the Tunisian diplomacy's reaction to this case and queries in a press release the Tunisian state's reluctance to act in response to these developments.

The Italian Council of State had pronounced last July 26 on the case of waste illegally imported from Italy to Tunisia between May and July 2020,

demanding the SRA company to recover its 282 containers (7800 tons) within ninety days from December 9th, 2020.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X