Tunisia: 'I Watch' for Return to Normal Functioning of State Apparatus 'As Soon As Possible'

Tunis/Tunisia — I Watch Organisation called on the President of the Republic to put in place a government capable of assuming "historical" and "political" responsibility and to address "outstanding issues".

The members of the future government must be chosen on the basis of criteria of competence and integrity and not for their "allegiance", membership or their "obedience", reads a statement issued Tuesday by I Watch organisation.

For "I Watch", the return to a normal life requires in parallel a return to the proper functioning of the state apparatus. The organisation stresses, in this regard, that the ministerial team continues to operate without a Prime Minister, and that the lack of clarity in the criteria for the dismissal and retention of some ministers of the Mechichi government have created some "confusion" at the level of many ministries.

According to I Watch organisation, it is clearly "impossible to introduce amendments while the activities of parliament are suspended". It has, in this context, recalled that the President of the Republic does not cease to affirm his commitment "to respect the Constitution" while advancing the possibility of introducing amendments on the text of the fundamental law. "This is contrary to the exceptional measures he had taken," she said.

"I Watch" said in this connection that the exceptional measures are taken, although they are within the framework of the Constitution, as stated by the President of the Republic, must, however, "ensure the return to the normal functioning of the state apparatus as soon as possible," especially in light of "the state of paralysis" that has hit many institutions, including the Parliament and the Prime Ministry.