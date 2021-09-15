Egypt: Nasser Kamel - Egyptian Gov. Managed to Improve Conditions of Egyptians Despite Covid-19

Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Nasser Kamel has said the Egyptian government succeeded in improving the conditions of Egyptians despite COVID-19.

In statements to MENA on the sidelines of the Creative Forum held in Ljubljana, Slovenia, organized by UFM in cooperation with the Slovenian Foreign Ministry, he said the UFM is closely following up efforts exerted by the Egyptian government to achieve sustainable development.

Kamel also said his organization follows up the outcome of UN-sponsored conferences held in Egypt in the past years including Convention on Biological Diversity (Cop 14) held in Sharm El Sheikh in 2018 and UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 27) to be held later this year in Cairo .

He added that UMF appreciates the progress made in Egypt in the field clean and renewable energy through the use of solar and wind energies as well as the Egyptian government's plans on green hydrogen.

On Egypt's participation in the third edition of the Creation Forum titled Future unlocked" he said that Egypt became, more than any time before, an important member in the gathering as assistant foreign minister for European affairs Badr Abdel Aati, along with a host of Egyptian youths and entrepreneurs took part in the event.