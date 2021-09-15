Egypt: Govt Is Keen On Documenting State of Human Development

14 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Saeed said on Tuesday that Egypt was one of the first countries that was keen on documenting the state of human development.

She added in her speech at a launching ceremony of the UN report on human development in Egypt for the year 2021 that Egypt has issued 11 reports on human development since 1994 until the year 2010.

The aim of issuing such reports is enhancing national capabilities and analyzing data about human development, she added.

The ceremony was attended by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and and a number of ministers and state officials and was held in the New Administrative Capital.

