Liberia: CPP Wahala - I Refuse to Endorse the Wrong

Cummings justifies action against Boakai

A constituent leader and founding member of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Alexander Cummings justifies his boycott of the Unity Party weekend's endorsement of former vice president Joseph Nyumah Boakai as standard-bearer, saying wrong is wrong regardless of who commits it, including himself.

He says the actions of the Unity Party risks undermining what has been agreed upon collectively under the CPP framework, and that actions of a constituent-member party cannot be said to be internal.

Addressing a news conference Monday, September 13, 2021, in Monrovia, he reminded that when they agreed to act as one in the CPP, it was also an affirmation to be publicly judged, noting the undemocratic action of one member-party, in violation of the core values and guiding principles of the CPP, its own constitution and NEC Guidelines casts a broader aspersion on the CPP and reflects poorly on every constituent party of the Collaboration.

"Recognizing and correcting a wrong is not weakness. It is an attribute of leadership and is honorable. Doubling down on wrongs is dishonorable and a product of undemocratic leadership. Where there is an insistence on not correcting our collective mistake, but to continue to proceed wrongly, in spite of clear violations of our laws, I will not be part of it", he explains, and stresses that the CPP owes the Liberian people an obligation to do things differently; to be better than the current administration

He says change is hard, and real change is even harder, so it will not make everyone happy at the same time because some are too used to the old ways of doing things. But he adds that real change is giving the country a new chance to become better, and not just saying the right things but doing the right things the right way.

"This is why I walked out. This is why I refused to endorse a wrong. Liberia and Liberians are at stake. The CPP must do better. Liberia deserves better. If CPP cannot be the change the Liberian people seek, then we do not deserve to lead them", insists Mr. Cummings, who heads the Alternative National Congress in the Collaborating Political Parties. Other constituent parties of the CPP include Unity Party, Liberty Party, and the All Liberian Party.

He continues that the membership of the ANC and his own participation in the CPP, impose an obligation to help to keep the CPP's actions within the framework of its agreement, and his preference is not to commit a wrong, but where it is brought to his attention, with supporting evidence, that he participated in the commission of violations to the Framework Agreement by their decisions to extend the tenure of the Chair and constitute an Investigative Committee, it becomes his duty, as a democratic leader, to ensure the wrong is corrected, and the illegal action reversed.

Mr. Cummings: "I have been criticized for not being on the Liberian political scene as long as some of my colleagues and it is true. However, it is not how long but how well. I am by no means a perfect human being, as there is none, but I came to politics to make a real difference. I did not come to keep things as they are, or to join in keeping our country stagnant and immovable from its difficult past. I came believing politics is the way to make the future of Liberia brighter and better for all Liberians.