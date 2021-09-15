Liberia: LP Scribe Indicts Political Leader

The Secretary-General of the opposition Liberty Party Martin Kollah indicts the LP political leader Senator Nyonblee, Kangar Lawrence, for allegedly inciting the weekend's violence at the LP headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia.

Martin who recently resigned his post as Chief of Office Staff in the office of Senator Abraham Darius Dillon indirectly accused the political leader of being the brain behind protesting youth of the party holding the LP chairman Musa Hassan Bility hostage.

According to him, Senator Lawrence has visited the National Elections Commission regarding the current constitutional crisis within the LP.

The secretary-general took to his social media page saying, "You went to NEC three times and got slapped. Technically, this is over and the legal path to finding your way doesn't look good. Now you have resulted to violence".

He reminds the political leader of how the constitutional crisis is over, warning her against taking a violent path.

Senator Lawrence has not commented on these allegations, but she recently wrote the National Elections Commission, requesting for the Liberty Party's constitution because of alleged alteration by Chairman Musa H. Bility and secretary-general Martin Kollah.

Over the weekend, the headquarters of the party went in disarray after a group of young people under the banner 'Majority Bloc of the Liberty Party' youth wing locked the entrances of the headquarters, preventing the chairman from getting out of his office.

A spokesperson for the group Walter Blamo said they want to arrest the living body of chairman Bility, who was holding a meeting to turn him over to the Liberia National Police for alleged corruption and altering Section 6.1 of the LP constitution, a claim the chairman had challenged.